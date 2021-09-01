Platform Technology Partners Purchases New Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,435,000 after buying an additional 10,625,992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,495,000 after buying an additional 9,424,969 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth about $140,270,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 74.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,844,000 after buying an additional 4,338,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 27.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,721,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,690,000 after buying an additional 2,099,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

