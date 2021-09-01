Platform Technology Partners Purchases New Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Snap by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 43,245 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in Snap by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 67,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Snap by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Snap by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 340,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after acquiring an additional 55,096 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Snap by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,762,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,070,338 shares of company stock worth $430,373,059.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $76.11 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The firm has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a PE ratio of -149.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.