Platform Technology Partners Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Shares of TT stock opened at $198.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $115.28 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

