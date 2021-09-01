Platform Technology Partners Makes New $233,000 Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,326 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,264,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,534 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $78,775,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

Shares of TD opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.62. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

