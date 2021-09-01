Platform Technology Partners Invests $202,000 in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 422,235 shares of company stock valued at $9,738,241 over the last quarter.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY).

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.