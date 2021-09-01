PIXEL Market Capitalization Achieves $2.09 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $754.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,814.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.83 or 0.01345371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.44 or 0.00393978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00357243 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00035652 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003002 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

