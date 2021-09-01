Pirate Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.32 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $612.21 million and $1.32 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $3.29 or 0.00006787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.94 or 0.00309750 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00158897 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00187084 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002473 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 186,339,341 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

