Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIGS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $41.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84. FIGS has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that FIGS will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $76,793,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

