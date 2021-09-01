Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $37.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

