Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Dollar Tree in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

DLTR stock opened at $90.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day moving average of $105.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.