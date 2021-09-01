Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 497,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,837,977 shares.The stock last traded at $107.02 and had previously closed at $100.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a PE ratio of -294.25 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.96.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

