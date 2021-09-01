Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,750 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,012,000 after buying an additional 1,147,627 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth about $152,817,000. Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,233,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,990,000 after buying an additional 1,088,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 67,195.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,009,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,144,000 after buying an additional 1,007,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.07.

PDD stock opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of -277.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.96. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

