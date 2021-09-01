Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Down 23.1% in August

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the July 29th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 742,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,320,000 after purchasing an additional 269,771 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,147,000 after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 200,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 326,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

