Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Down 23.1% in August

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the July 29th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 742,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
NASDAQ PPC opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,320,000 after purchasing an additional 269,771 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,147,000 after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 200,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 326,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
