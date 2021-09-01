PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Chairman David A. Lorber Acquires 2,100 Shares of Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Chairman David A. Lorber acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.74 per share, with a total value of $87,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PFX stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551. PhenixFIN Co. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 28.17 and a quick ratio of 28.17.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $2.57. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 29.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PhenixFIN Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PhenixFIN in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PhenixFIN by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. 22NW LP bought a new position in PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,810,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter worth $952,000. 7.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

