Peter W. May Sells 79,346 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter W. May also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mondelez International alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.81. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,214,000 after acquiring an additional 576,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after acquiring an additional 357,430 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,708,000 after acquiring an additional 997,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.