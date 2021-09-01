Peter V. Otteni Sells 5,027 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 49.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
