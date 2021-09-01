Peter V. Otteni Sells 5,027 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 49.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

