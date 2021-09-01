Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.67% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of PRDO opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.22. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $14.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.09 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

