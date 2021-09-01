PepsiCo, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.075 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

PepsiCo has raised its dividend payment by 27.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. PepsiCo has a payout ratio of 69.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $156.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.88. The stock has a market cap of $216.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

