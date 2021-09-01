Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $163.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, major shareholder Christine S. Abernethy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $1,005,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.