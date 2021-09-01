Peony Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and $30,807.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peony has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00063435 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000657 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 22,472,748 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

