Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Pentair worth $26,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,764,000 after buying an additional 261,154 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Pentair by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Pentair by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,811,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,217,000 after purchasing an additional 155,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pentair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Pentair stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $77.21. 23,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,862. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.74.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

