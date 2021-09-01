Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Shares of PGC stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $34.67.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Poland purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $658,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

