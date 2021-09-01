PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 89,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,488,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

PBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 624,598 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 114.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90,670 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 30.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after acquiring an additional 447,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 89,556.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

