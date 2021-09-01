Particl (PART) Market Cap Reaches $16.46 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Particl has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $16.46 million and $22,772.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014964 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $237.93 or 0.00492647 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,520,137 coins and its circulating supply is 11,495,590 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

