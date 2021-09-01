Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 151 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.9% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,319. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

