Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $736,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80,682 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $175,095,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after acquiring an additional 75,113 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,175,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after acquiring an additional 109,228 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.26. 387,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,470. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $80.55.

