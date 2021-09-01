Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 90,493 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in McDonald’s by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

MCD traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.15. 2,194,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

