Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $911,000 Stock Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 401,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,890 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 514,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KTF opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

