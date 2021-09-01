Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $852,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Diageo by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Diageo by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,857,000 after buying an additional 78,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.35 and a 200-day moving average of $183.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $202.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

