Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $90.54 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

