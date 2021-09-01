Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,619 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,600,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,248,000 after buying an additional 2,575,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

