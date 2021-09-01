Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,007 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $97.37 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average is $97.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

