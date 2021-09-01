Paragon Care Limited (PGC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on September 30th

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.00.

About Paragon Care

Paragon Care Limited supplies durable medical equipment, medical devices, and consumable medical products to health and aged care markets in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers clinical solutions for anaesthetists, intensivists, cardiac, vascular, and pain management; designs, manufactures, and distributes reagent red blood cells, monoclonal blood grouping reagents, and ancillary products for immunohaematology laboratories; and eye care products, such as ophthalmology and optometry, neonatal vision screening, and procedural kits.

