PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Hits $23.48

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $550.46 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for $23.48 or 0.00049113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00119152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.95 or 0.00832304 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00150185 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 216,419,027 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

