Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Sells 16,448 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,448 shares during the period. Five Below accounts for about 21.4% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.60% of Five Below worth $65,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 458,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVE. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Five Below from $254.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.19.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $212.81. 838,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.09 and a 200-day moving average of $195.15. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

