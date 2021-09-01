Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) versus The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Critical Contrast

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.0% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bank $15.90 million 2.67 $3.25 million N/A N/A The PNC Financial Services Group $18.26 billion 4.42 $7.52 billion $6.36 29.86

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pacific Valley Bank and The PNC Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A The PNC Financial Services Group 0 12 10 0 2.45

The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $186.23, indicating a potential downside of 2.55%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and The PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bank 24.18% N/A N/A The PNC Financial Services Group 32.72% 12.53% 1.38%

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Pacific Valley Bank on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Valley Bank Company Profile

Pacific Valley Bank is a full service business bank that provides various banking products and financial services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, individuals, and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, noninterest-bearing demand, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises construction and land development, real estate, commercial and agriculture, and consumer loans. The company also offers online banking, bill payments, remote deposit captures, e-statements, and mobile banking services. It operates 3 branch offices; and serves customers in Salinas, Monterey, and King City. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers. The Corporate & Institutional segment covers the lending, treasury management, and capital markets-related products and services to mid-sized and large corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. The Asset Management Group segment includes personal wealth management for high net worth and ultra high net worth clients and institutional asset management. The BlackRock segment operates as a publicly-traded investment management firm providing a range of investment, risk management and technology services to institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

