PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of PACCAR worth $51,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

PCAR stock opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

