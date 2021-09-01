Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.15

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

