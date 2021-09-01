Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Shares Up 9.7%

Shares of Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) shot up 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.68. 13,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 338,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OWLT. Citigroup began coverage on Owlet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Owlet in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owlet Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

