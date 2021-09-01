Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Owens & Minor posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

OMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $438,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $193,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,874 shares of company stock worth $8,015,379. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Owens & Minor by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 52.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 31.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

