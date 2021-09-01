Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

NYSE OVV opened at $27.26 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 20.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

