Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Down 4.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) fell 4.1% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Oscar Health traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.63. 2,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,078,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In other Oscar Health news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 204,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,814,103.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 125,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,637,959.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,791,021 shares of company stock worth $23,393,238.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $33,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 11.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.55.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

