Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Short Interest Up 22.6% in August

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 455,600 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the July 29th total of 371,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth $374,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,371,000 after acquiring an additional 172,290 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 42.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 171,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $42.65. 2,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,051. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $839.78 million, a PE ratio of -100.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

