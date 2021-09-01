Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Declares Dividend of $0.82

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.8237 per share on Tuesday, October 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
Orora stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Orora has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.
Orora Company Profile
