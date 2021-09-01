Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Declares Dividend of $0.82

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.8237 per share on Tuesday, October 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Orora stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Orora has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies, as well as recycled paper.

