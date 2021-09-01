Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 107.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,957,000 after acquiring an additional 467,379 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $522,993,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,226,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after purchasing an additional 373,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,633.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 180,035 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE opened at $145.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

