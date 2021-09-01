Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

