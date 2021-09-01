Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after buying an additional 1,033,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $75.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

