Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 10,172 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 136.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

