ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading Up 6%

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.84. Approximately 2,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 235,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORIC shares. Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $868.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.