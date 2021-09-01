Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Orange County Bancorp Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank. It provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit and remote deposits. It also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit. Orange County Bancorp Inc. is based in Middletown, New York. “

Shares of Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. Orange County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

